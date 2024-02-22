Discussions on next meeting on text of peace treaty with Azerbaijan underway - Armenian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. We hope that a meeting will take place between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, at which all issues will be discussed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Armenia has received regular comments from the Azerbaijani side on the draft peace agreement and now discussions are taking place between delegations led by ministers regarding the next meeting on the text of the peace agreement.

"The Armenian side is ready to normalize relations with Azerbaijan. The recent Munich meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan can be considered a positive fact," Vahan Kostanyan said.

On February 21, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the near future.