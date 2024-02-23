Azerbaijan holds tactical exercise of group of combat and support ships (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The tactical exercise of the combat and support ship group of the Naval Forces was held following the training plan for 2024, approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.

Under the plan, the ships left the basing site on alert and accomplished combat tasks on protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

During the two-stage exercise, the ship groups accomplished tasks on detention and inspection of the floating ship, patrolling activities in the oil and gas pipeline areas, the organization of anti-submarine sabotage defense at anchor in the ship tactical groups, and the sea passage to the designated area by performing joint floating activities, destruction of the enemy's imaginary surface and air targets.

The main focus of the exercise is to work out the joint activities of commanders and staff officers in conditions of a possible threat to territorial waters, as well as to improve the knowledge and skills in managing units during battle.

Meanwhile, 26 ships and 450 servicemen of the Naval Forces were involved in the tactical exercise.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel