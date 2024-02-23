Azerbaijani PM goes over Azerbaijani-Turkish ties with TBMM chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with a delegation headed by Chairman of the Türkiye's Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Numan Kurtulmus, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, at the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all spheres in accordance with the principle of one nation, and two states.

The sides emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, the relations between the two countries have reached the highest level of strategic partnership and alliance. The importance of the first official visit of Head of State Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Türkiye after the presidential election was underlined, and satisfaction was expressed that it has turned into a tradition between the leaders of the two countries.

At the same time, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are successfully developing within the framework of international institutions, and the importance of joint steps taken to turn the Organization of Turkic States into a regional and international force was noted.

The sides stressed the role of parliaments in the development of interstate relations, and highly valued the mutually beneficial cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Touching upon the significance of the transition of the presidency from Türkiye to Azerbaijan at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku, Asadov noted that the international prestige of the Assembly has increased during the Türkiye's presidency, and inter-parliamentary cooperation has expanded for the sake of global peace and development.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in trade-economics, energy, transportation, agriculture, humanitarians, tourism, and other spheres.

