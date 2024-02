BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Azerbaijani Ombudsperson's Office has prepared a video called "Voice of Khojaly" dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva addressed the world community and international structures in the video.

Aliyeva emphasized the importance of supporting Azerbaijan in prosecuting those involved in the Khojaly genocide.

We present this video.

