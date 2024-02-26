Certain groups try to disrupt peace on border with Armenia - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Despite several months passing without agreements, there was de facto almost complete calm on the border for about five months; however, some groups were deeply concerned and actively worked to change the situation, leading to heightened tension, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Bayramov pointed out that the provocations on the border and France's provocative policy are interconnected actions.

"I can provide multiple instances, such as the actions of the European Union mission at the border, regularly bringing Western diplomats to the area multiple times a week, presenting this issue as a source of exaggeration of tension on the border, despite the stable situation for several months. Following this, a concerning incident unfolded when an individual mysteriously entered Azerbaijan's territory from the control zone of this mission, navigating through mined areas and approaching our military. Consequently, a sniper shot wounded one of our servicemen," Bayramov added.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

