I believed that we would return to Khojaly and memorial complex would be created here to perpetuate memory of victims - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The project for the memorial complex to perpetuate the memory of the victims of Khojaly was ready a long time ago, and the place was also chosen. But every year, I had certain hesitations regarding the construction of the memorial complex and postponed the project, said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Because, just like you, I also believed and knew that we would return here, that we would return to Khojaly where a memorial complex would be created to perpetuate the memory of innocent victims.”