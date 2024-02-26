Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 26 February 2024 17:28 (UTC +04:00)
First relocation to Aghdam will begin next year - President Ilham Aliyev

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The former IDPs have already returned to five settlements. This year, the number of settlements will reach 20, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

“This year, life will be restored in both Khojaly and Khankendi, including the nearby villages of Malibayli, Karkijahan, Turshsu of Shusha. The city of Aghdam is being restored, and the first relocation to Aghdam will begin next year. In other words, construction work is gaining momentum,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

