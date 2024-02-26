We are proud of our religious diversity, which does not depend on any political conjuncture - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. We are proud of our religious diversity, which does not depend on any political conjuncture, said Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov in his interview with the US Zenger news portal, Trend reports.

Touching upon the US putting Azerbaijan on a special religious freedom watch list, Amirbayov noted: "We regret and reject these unwarranted and biased statements."

"During Pope Francis’ visit to Baku in 2016, the pontiff praised Azerbaijan as a model of religious tolerance. We are proud of our religious diversity, which does not depend on any political conjuncture. Muslim, Jewish, Christian, we are all one family. It’s part of our DNA," Amirbayov added.