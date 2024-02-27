Azerbaijani Navy holds training sessions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. In accordance with the combat training plan for 2024, training exercises on fulfilling reconnaissance tasks were held with the Marine special forces of Azerbaijan Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the training exercises held in conditions close to real combat, the special forces fulfilled the tasks on conducting anti-terror operations using modern technologies and new combat tactics, including neutralizing an imaginary enemy’s terrorist group hiding in infrastructure facilities in human settlements.

Special forces using attack UAVs incapacitated imaginary enemy’s observation posts and long-term firing points, as well as accomplished combat training tasks on penetrating into positions in mobile groups using an aerosol camouflage and taking advantage of protective terrain features, organizing ambushes and conducting assaults.

Marine special forces demonstrated high professionalism in the accomplishment of the tasks on freeing a ship captured by the imaginary terrorist group and safely evacuating the ship's crew.

The tasks set during the training exercises were successfully fulfilled by the special forces.

