Armenia's new patrons seek to restore their collapsed reputation - Baku Political Scientists Club's chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Armenia seeks new problems in the region and as it is known, Armenian armed forces again regularly violate ceasefire in the border areas and fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, Advisor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that the Armenian side should know that if it again intends to encroach on Azerbaijani lands, it will get another lesson.

''Armenia's new patrons have their geopolitical aims. They have a desire to restore their collapsed reputation in one way or another. Nowadays, they are realizing the previous scenario, Armenia is constantly bringing a new topic into the negotiations. Yerevan is entering a very responsible historical stage, it should come to its senses and give up provocations,'' he added.

Referring to the next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, he noted that for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, Khojaly residents honored the memory of the victims of this tragedy in their native land.

"The blood of the victims of the Khojaly genocide did not remain unavenged. The occupiers assumed that they would always hold Azerbaijani lands for themselves. The genocide committed in February 1992 in Khojaly is a crime that shames Armenians," Mammadov said.

