German, Azerbaijani FMs hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock during his working visit to Germany, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani ministry's social media accounts.

The ministers exchanged views on prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in a number of areas, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel