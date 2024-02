BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the minister is scheduled to participate in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya and speak at the panel Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the 21st Century, as well as numerous bilateral meetings.

