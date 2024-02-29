Azerbaijani and Brazilian MFAs hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. On February 29, the fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Brazil took place in Baku, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and the Brazilian delegation was headed by Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

At the beginning of the meeting, Maria Laura da Rocha presented a congratulatory letter addressed to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the President of Brazil Lula da Silva on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in the political, economic, energy, transport, tourism and humanitarian spheres, especially on issues such as education, culture, agriculture, organization of customs work and attraction of investments. There was expressed mutual support for the creation of a legal framework in these areas

Issues of cooperation within international organizations were also discussed. An exchange of views took place regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held this year in Azerbaijan, and it was noted that this significant event will create new opportunities for the development of cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the COP-three. In this regard, detailed information was provided on Azerbaijan's contribution to environmental protection and climate change mitigation at the national, regional and global levels.

Also at the meeting, information was provided on the goals and priorities of the G20 summit, which will be chaired by Brazil in November this year, and Brazil’s priorities in this regard.

The meeting provided information on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace agenda and steps taken to establish sustainable peace in the region, the mine problem in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and large-scale restoration and reconstruction work.

An exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest during the political consultations.