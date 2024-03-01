We expect beginning of natural gas production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli next year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. We expect the beginning of the natural gas production in the first quarter of the next year from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli deep gas project. This is a very promising structure, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1, Trend reports.

“For many years, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli has been the main source of our oil exports, being an additional source to gas supply along with the Shahdeniz and Absheron,” the head of state underlined.