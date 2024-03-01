Azerbaijan amends Urban Planning and Construction Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code, Trend reports.

According to the law, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraphs 11 and 13 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, decides:

Article 11.2.4 of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2012, No. 9, Article 838 (Volume I) is to be amended as follows:

"11.2.4. for the production of renewable energy sources."

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel