Uzbek FM congratulates Azerbaijan on holding COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov within the diplomatic forum in Antalya, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, based on friendship and brotherhood, in political, economic, trade, transportation and communication, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres have recently gained intensive character as a result of contacts at the highest and high levels.

The necessity to continue cooperation based on mutual support and solidarity within the framework of regional and international organizations, especially the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the priorities for our country, was emphasized.

Azerbaijani Minister emphasized that our country will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year and Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate in the implementation of joint measures in this direction.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart in detail about the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the region in the post-conflict period, steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and appeals threatening regional peace and stability. It was mentioned that Armenia's political and military provocations, which have recently become more intense, as well as rapid armament and aggressive rhetoric of this country threaten the peace process.

Bakhtiyor Saidov congratulated Azerbaijan on holding COP29, wished success in organizing this prestigious event, and said that Uzbekistan is ready to make its contribution to it.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting," the statement of the ministry says.

Meanwhile, the day before, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Türkiye. During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, speak at the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the XXI century", as well as hold numerous bilateral meetings.

