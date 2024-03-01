Azerbaijani and Russian FMs go over region's post-conflict landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports, referring to the official social media accounts of the Azerbaijani ministry.

"The post-conflict environment in the region, as well as the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, were among the topics discussed," the publication reads.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), titled "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: OTS in the 21st Century," as well as to hold numerous meetings.

