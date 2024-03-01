Azerbaijani Parliament announces date and agenda of regular session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The date and agenda of the next session of the Azerbaijani Parliament have been announced, Trend reports.

The meeting will be held on March 5.

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

1. Draft decision of Azerbaijani Parliament on amendments to the decision of Azerbaijani Parliament "On election of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Azerbaijani Parliament".

2. Annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Azerbaijan Republic on protection of human rights in the country in 2023.

3. Draft constitutional law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the constitutional laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On normative legal acts" (first reading).

4. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the law "On Media" of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 471-VIQ of December 30, 2021 (first reading).

5. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations regarding the host country for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026".

6. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On making partial amendments to the administrative-territorial division of the Absheron district".

7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 523-VIQ of May 5, 2022 "On food security".

8. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On association, functioning, and abolition of municipalities" (first reading).

9. Draft law of the Azerbaijan Republic on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On the status of municipalities" (first reading).

10. Draft law of the Azerbaijan Republic on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On the privatization of state property" (first reading).

11. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Family Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (second reading).

12. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the "Consular Statute of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Law No. 782 of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 8, 1994 (second reading).

13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

14. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Water Supply and Drainage" (second reading).

15. Draft law of the Azerbaijan Republic on making amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (second reading).

16. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

17. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Courts and Judges" (second reading).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel