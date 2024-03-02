Renewable projects agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Renewable projects agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

"The Caspian Sea potential of Azerbaijan is 157 gigawatts, which is based on the assessment of International Finance Corporation. And we already started this important journey. And we plan to use renewables maybe in the 10-year time at the maximum degree and reduce the consumption of natural gas domestically," President Ilham Aliyev said.