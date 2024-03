Details added: first version posted on 16:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The “Regulations on the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population” have been amended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the words “chairman of the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” are excluded from the first paragraph of clause 5.8 of the regulations.