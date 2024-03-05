Armenia's Chief of General Staff randomly unveils brewing for war in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Armenian side has denied fictitious allegations made by Armenia about Azerbaijan's supposed military preparations, Trend reports.

The basis for such an opinion is the latest statement by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Army, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan.

"There is no military buildup along the hypothetical border. The situation remains stable," said Edward Asryan, inadvertently debunking the baseless assertions made by Armenian officials about Azerbaijan's alleged war preparations to the global community.

Given the current circumstances, it is clear who has truly launched substantial war preparations. It is clear that certain pro-Armenian circles in the West want to turn the South Caucasus into a conflict again. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent engagements, including mutual visits such as his trip to Paris on February 21, the arrival of French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in Yerevan on February 22, Pashinyan's visit to Athens on February 27, and the discussion of military cooperation with Armenia by Greece's Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias in Yerevan yesterday, demonstrate Armenia's active readiness for potential conflict.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel