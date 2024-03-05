Azerbaijani serviceman captured by Armenians arrives in Baku (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, detained by Armenia for crossing the conditional border, has been returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The aircraft that transported Panahov has just landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Meanwhile, on the morning of February 28, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ruslan Panahov, moving between service positions in the Lachin region, got lost, losing the direction of movement under unfavorable weather conditions.

The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the conditional border.