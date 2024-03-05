BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Armenian Investigative Committee's swift filing of a criminal case against Ruslan Panahov, an Azerbaijani Army soldier who crossed the border unintentionally under bad weather conditions on February 28, demonstrates nothing but perfidy on the part of the government. This includes the introduction of five ludicrous and serious accusations.

These charges portray the incident as if it involved not a 19-year-old Azerbaijani soldier who accidentally crossed the border, but rather a saboteur, fascist, and terrorist aiming to perpetrate a 'genocide' against Armenians, wielding an illicit arsenal of ammunition for their destruction.

The deliberate lack of integrity by Armenia was not coincidental; it coincided with the commencement of a new round of peace talks in Germany after a prolonged break. Despite Azerbaijan's consistent and prompt return of Armenian soldiers in analogous situations, the Armenian government demonstrated a different scenario.

To be frank, this was anticipated. It would be naive to anticipate different, humane conduct from a state that persists in its hostility. There's a possibility that the Armenian side intended to stage a so-called "trial" against an Azerbaijani serviceman and issue a "verdict" this time. However, the Azerbaijani state has once again foiled Armenia's plans. Faced with a resolute stance and stern warnings from the Azerbaijani state, the Armenian government was compelled to capitulate once again.

Armenia, ostensibly as a gesture of goodwill and in adherence to the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated the return of the Azerbaijani soldier Ruslan Panahov. This return underscores our state's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its soldiers.

The Azerbaijani government has consistently affirmed its commitment to not leaving its citizens or servicemen in distress, emphasizing the implementation of all necessary measures to aid them and secure their return home. The repatriation of our soldier reflects the resolute stance of Azerbaijan and the outcome of the ultimatum issued to Armenia.

While Armenia couldn't conceal its intention to disrupt the peace talks between the two countries by resorting to minor provocations, the Azerbaijani state took decisive action to counteract these tactics and bring Armenia's plans to use such circumstances for political manipulation. In doing so, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief once again affirmed his role as the guarantor of the security of every member of the Azerbaijani army. Undoubtedly, the repatriation of our captives underscores the high value President Ilham Aliyev places on the army and its servicemen in his capacity as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

