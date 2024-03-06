PACE's Islamophobia reaches unprecedented scope – Russian MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. PACE's Islamophobia has reached unprecedented scope, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, commenting on the PACE's decision not to approve the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation, Trend reports.

She reminded that in January the so-called initiative group of PACE members challenged the powers of the Azerbaijani Parliament delegates.

“We proceed from the fact that everything that PACE is doing now is absolutely politicized. We all need to adequately assess double standards, arrogance and Islamophobia in PACE. Although they damage Christian values, PACE's Islamophobia has reached unprecedented scope. It’s already become really indecent,” Zakharova said.

To note, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) did not ratify the credentials of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 24.

The Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend its interaction and presence in PACE for an indefinite period against the background of the existing atmosphere of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE.

