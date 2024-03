BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to some decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and on Targeted Financial Sanctions, Trend reports.

