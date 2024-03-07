Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Türkiye's deputy foreign minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, the current situation in the region, Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the efforts to further expand strategic allied relations between the two countries at all levels. The importance of further expansion of the agenda of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance in political, economic, trade, military, defense, energy security, investments, transport and communications, humanitarian, educational, cultural, and other spheres was noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov shared his impressions of the high-level organization of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya and noted that he is proud of the diplomatic successes of brotherly Türkiye and the fact that this country has risen to third place in the world in terms of the number of diplomatic missions. He emphasized that the decision to establish Azerbaijani-Turkish University will further deepen cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

Additionally, it was noted that the mutually beneficial partnership within bilateral and international organizations on international and regional threats, migration problems, and other areas is exemplary.

The importance of increasing the intensity of joint activities within the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the main foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, and the promotion of new multilateral initiatives was mentioned.

Jeyhun Bayramov also informed about the recent steps taken towards the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Minister emphasized the importance of Armenia's renunciation of claims to territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan for the achievement of peace and stability in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel