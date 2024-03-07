Azerbaijani MFA spokesman imparts on resuming embassy mission in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Steps to restore the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran are being discussed, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"This issue is still being discussed. The exact date of the resumption of the embassy's work is yet unknown," he said.

To note, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran Police indicated there were two children in the car with the gunman; however, security camera evidence revealed later proved he was alone. He entered the facility after momentarily waiving his hand at the Iranian security guard outside. There were no attempts to apprehend the gunman, who entered the embassy freely. The man killed the head of security and injured two diplomatic guards. The gunman was eventually apprehended. The incident is still being investigated.

Following the tragic assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those injured, and ceased all operations at the mission in Tehran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel