Armenia reaches agreements on border settlement with Türkiye - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Türkiye and Armenia have reached certain agreements on the border, said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during an interview with the Turkish Anadolu news agency, Trend reports.

The Armenian ministry emphasized a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Mirzoyan emphasized that an agreement was reached to open the land border between Türkiye and Armenia for the transit of third-country citizens visiting both countries, and that this arrangement applies not only to third-country citizens but also to individuals holding diplomatic passports in both countries.

"We are discussing the revival of the Silk Road Bridge, and specific agreements have been made regarding the construction of infrastructure and roads in the border regions," he said.

