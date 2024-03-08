Islamophobia has become integrated into state.........President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia has become integrated into the state policies of numerous Western countries that consider themselves democratic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

“It is deplorable that today, Islamophobia has become integrated into the state policies of numerous Western countries that consider themselves democratic. These countries account for 80 percent of all the manifestations of Islamophobia that occurred around the world in the last year. In some European countries where Islamophobia has skyrocketed and been promoted as an official ideology, such insulting actions as the burning of our holy book of Quran and publishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, are presented as the freedom of speech,” the head of state pointed out.