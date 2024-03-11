Number of Azerbaijani Internal Troops servicemen honored with medal for military service - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On awarding medal 'For Military Service' to servicemen of Internal Troops of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

"Acting in accordance with paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To award the following servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Republic with the medal "For Military Service" for distinction in fulfillment of their official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit:

Nijat Alekberov - colonel

Tural Abdulkerimov - lieutenant colonel

Telman Aliyev - lieutenant colonel

Ali Hasanov - lieutenant colonel

Anar Gurbanov - lieutenant colonel

Hayam Mammadov - lieutenant colonel

Nemat Agayev - major

Rasim Aliyev - major

Malik Guliyev - major

Satdar Magerramov - major

Ayaz Niftaliyev - major

Bilal Mamedov - captain," the order of the head of state reads.

