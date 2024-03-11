Number of Azerbaijani Internal Troops servicemen honored with medal for military service - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On awarding medal 'For Military Service' to servicemen of Internal Troops of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.
"Acting in accordance with paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:
To award the following servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Republic with the medal "For Military Service" for distinction in fulfillment of their official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit:
Nijat Alekberov - colonel
Tural Abdulkerimov - lieutenant colonel
Telman Aliyev - lieutenant colonel
Ali Hasanov - lieutenant colonel
Anar Gurbanov - lieutenant colonel
Hayam Mammadov - lieutenant colonel
Nemat Agayev - major
Rasim Aliyev - major
Malik Guliyev - major
Satdar Magerramov - major
Ayaz Niftaliyev - major
Bilal Mamedov - captain," the order of the head of state reads.
