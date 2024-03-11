Opening of Azerbaijan's Zangezur corridor to create new opportunities for Kazakhstan - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, which have deep roots, are successfully developing, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that historical, cultural, and religious ties between Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples are the basis of relations between the two countries.

"Traditional friendly and brotherly ties of our countries go back to the depths of centuries. The close relations of the heads of state make an important contribution to the relations between the two countries, serve the development and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation on an ascending line," the political scientist added.

Garayev stressed that the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center was built in the Azerbaijani town of Fuzuli liberated from occupation by the government of Kazakhstan.

"This step is highly appreciated by the President and the people of Azerbaijan. Cooperation between the two countries successfully continues both bilaterally and multilaterally, and in particular within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. Both countries are interested in expanding and developing areas of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev stated at the inauguration ceremony after the election: "We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world". This is one of the issues that Azerbaijan considers a priority today," the political scientist said.

Garayev noted that the work on opening of transportation and communication lines within the framework of new realities in the region, the Zangezur corridor creates new opportunities for the Central Asian region, including Kazakhstan.

"The interests of our countries also coincide in this issue. Ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are successfully developing in all spheres, including the energy sector. The roadmap signed between SOCAR and KazMunayGas last year has created ample opportunities to expand ties," he said.

The political scientist expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop and expand in the interests of both nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel