Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation may begin from Tavush region - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border may begin from the Tavush region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference for local media, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

“It is possible that the delimitation process will begin with the Tavush region. When making decisions on this issue, we must proceed from a full analysis of the situation,” he said.

To note, the seventh meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the countries was held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on March 7.

The sides have exchanged views on delimitation issues, and have commenced the negotiations on the draft regulation on joint activity of the above commissions, and discussed the drafts of relevant instructions on the order of delimitation work.

The parties decided to complete the agreement on the draft regulation as soon as possible, and also came to an agreement to determine at the working level the date and the venue for the next meeting of the commissions.

