Azerbaijan discusses security cooperation with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, met with Georgian Interior Minister, Secretary of the National Security Council Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Interior Ministry of Georgia said, Trend reports.

The significance of strengthening security cooperation between the pertinent structures of the two nations was emphasized during the conference.

The topics of discussion revolved around current security-related challenges as well as the events occurring in the region.

Vakhtang Gomelauri expressed his gratitude to Ramil Usubov for the fruitful cooperation and expressed hope that the partnership ties between the two countries will actively continue and deepen in various directions in the future.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel