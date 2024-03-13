UN Under-Secretary-General to head off to Azerbaijan's Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé will take part in the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports via Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

The Global Baku Forum, organized by NGIC, will be held on March 14–16, 2024.

About 400 renowned professionals, along with former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates, are expected to attend the event.

The previous Global Baku Forum, held in March 2023, was attended by a number of countries and significant international organizations. Four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, five UN agency heads, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 nations attended the event. Notably, the forum was attended by 360 representatives from 61 nations.

