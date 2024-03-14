XI Global Baku Forum kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The XI Global Baku Forum with the participation of current and former leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates has kicked off, Trend reports.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum will discuss ways to address the pressing issues facing the modern world.

Since its creation with the support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Global Baku Forum has relied on effective discussions and constructive dialogue.

With experience in attracting high-ranking guests from around the world, including heads of state and government, ministers, former presidents, and senior officials of international organizations, the forum serves as a bridge for cooperation and innovation in addressing current global challenges.

This year's forum will be dedicated to a wide range of issues, including geopolitics, sustainable development, technology, and cultural diplomacy, under the theme "Restoring a Fractured World".

As in previous years, the XI Global Baku Forum is ready to host distinguished figures from various fields, discussing different spheres and perspectives to further enrich international dialogue and strengthen intercultural understanding.

The forum's goal is to contribute to collective efforts in the pursuit of "Restoring a Fractured world," stimulating targeted activities through the collective experience and ideas of the guests.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel