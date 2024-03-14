Global Baku Forum stands for unique freedom venue assembling famous people - NGIC's co-chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Global Baku Forum stands for unique freedom venue assembling famous people with special experience and wisdom and expressing different opinions, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin said at the opening ceremony of the XI Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, Trend reports.

"Here they can express their views on all these issues aimed at reducing threats and delivering on promises," the co-chair explained.

"Opportunities are provided to discuss issues, demonstrate commitment to human values in conversations, demonstrate rationality in arguments, and confirm their knowledge and experience based on their wisdom. We hope that the results of these discussions will provide an opportunity for analysis and enrich the discussions that will be held at COP29 at the end of this year,” he noted.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

