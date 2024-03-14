UN should solve issues peacefully, but it does not - chairman of General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN should solve issues peacefully, but it does not, chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Volkan Bozkir said during the first-panel session on "Fixing the Fractured World" within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He stated that a reevaluation of the UN's role is imperative.

"We must understand what has caused the world to break apart. The UN's institutions are working hard, but we want the organization to step in and resolve political issues. Already, the UN is operating in secrecy. Important matters are not considered by this organization. The issues of the XX century must be moved to the XXII century.

The lands of Azerbaijan were occupied by Armenia. Azerbaijan liberated them militarily because there was no chance for peace negotiations. Unless international institutions try to solve the problem peacefully and take responsibility, each country will solve its own problems.

Armenia is now receiving support from France. Is France attempting to assist her? No. While thinking exclusively about its domestic policy, it is taking steps to use this factor in the election," Bozkir added.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize winners.

