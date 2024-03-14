COP29 - vital for global decision-making, says NGIC's co-chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan will host COP29 at the end of the year, an event crucial in terms of making decisions that will affect everyone in the world, said co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga during XI Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World”, Trend reports.

"The topics discussed during the Global Baku Forum are pertinent to everyone on the planet. Our emphasis on "Fixing the Fractured World" highlights the need for people and countries to take actions that will help resolve global problems," she stressed.

To note, Baku is hosting the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC).

The event is attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

During the previous Global Baku Forum convened in March 2023, numerous countries and prominent international organizations were in attendance.

The event saw the participation of presidents from four countries, prime ministers from two countries, six parliament speakers and ministers, heads of five UN organizations, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries. Notably, 360 representatives from 61 countries made the Forum a memorable gathering.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

