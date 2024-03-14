Islamophobia, racism and discrimination tend to increase in PACE - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Many organizations operating on the European continent and some universal international organizations are experiencing a crisis, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made a comment during his participation in the XI Global Baku Forum on Fixing the Fractured World.

"In PACE, inclinations toward Islamophobia, racism, and discrimination are being strengthened. We see the prevalence of such inclinations there instead of holding fair conversations, ones targeted at fixing the present problems in Europe," Hajiyev said.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, which will run until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

