Azerbaijani PM and Albanian President discuss energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on a visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

The importance of the XI Global Baku Forum was stressed throughout the meeting, and the President of Albania's participation in the event was greatly appreciated.



Satisfaction was expressed with the progression of relations between the two countries. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Albania also engage constructively inside international organizations.



The decisions made in connection with the inauguration of the Azerbaijani embassy in Albania and the Albanian embassy in Azerbaijan were viewed as evidence of the high degree of bilateral ties.



Furthermore, both sides expressed hope that the intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation reached earlier this month during the Albanian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan will help to strengthen connections in trade, economics, and investment.

The parties noted the favorable outcomes of cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the significance of the TAP project in this context, and praised Albania's position as a transit country in the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

The importance of fostering cooperation in the tourism industry was also addressed.

Furthermore, the parties discussed matters concerning the expansion of relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

