UN, its institutions must be reorganized - President of UN General Assembly's 57th session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN and its institutions must be reorganized, President of the 57th session of the UN General Assembly Jan Kavan said during a panel session within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"International law is no longer recognized and is significantly corrupted. As a result, everyone approaches their challenge from their own point of view. We witness disputes and religious intolerance all throughout the world.

Governments and civil society must work together to achieve peace. The issue with the International Court is similar in that it wants to leave the best. It is a somewhat paradoxical scenario,” he added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

