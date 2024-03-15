Azerbaijan's ambassador submits credentials to Ethiopia's president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ruslan Nasibov has presented his credentials to Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia.

Furthermore, it was noted that during the conversation held after the presentation, Sahle-Work Zewde conveyed sincere greetings to the head of the Azerbaijani state, and the Ethiopian President in turn also asked to convey her sincere greetings to the President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev.

"During the meeting, the historical significance of the two countries' traditionally friendly relations was noted, and it was emphasised that people from different ethnic groups, religions, and traditions live in peace and tranquillity in both countries, which enriches and strengthens them. Furthermore, the need of maintaining successful bilateral and international cooperation was highlighted. At the same time, opinions on the future of ties in economic, political, investment, humanitarian, public service, and tourism fields were exchanged. The President of Ethiopia wished the Ambassador of Azerbaijan success and indicated his willingness to assist in further actions to expand relations between the two nations," the statement of the Embassy reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel