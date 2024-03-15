UN Security Council bound to establish global peace, General Assembly president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Establishing global peace is a direct duty of the UN Security Council, President of the 78th Session of UN General Assembly (GA) Dennis Francis said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“The United Nations Charter must be amended to put an end to global clashes and hostilities. This demands holding a special session. We must already convey our displeasure to the international community.

I highly appreciate the international partnership of Azerbaijan. It made great contributions to the Non-Aligned Movement during its chairmanship," Francis added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, which will run until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, as well as factors that pose threats to the new world order, security issues, and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discussing ways to address humanity's challenges, and touching on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, such as climate, food, and nuclear security. Simultaneously, there will be discussions about the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

