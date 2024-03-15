Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye stand reliable partners - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye stand reliable partners, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our cooperation is critical to maintaining regional security and stability. Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey are trusted partners. Furthermore, the historical developments that have occurred in the region in recent years are the result of Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity, which has been recognized internationally," Bayramov noted.

The minister noted that the new reality in the region opens up new opportunities for maximizing its potential.

Will be updated