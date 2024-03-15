Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye enjoy multifaceted cooperation - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye is multifaceted, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a press conference on the results of the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

"The cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye is varied and exceptional. The three countries' relations are characterized by a high level of political dialogue. Our mutual support on worldwide platforms contributes to this," the Minister noted.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expressed optimism that signing the Baku Declaration will deepen relations.

"Azerbaijan is currently a major foreign investor in both Türkiye and Georgia. Both countries are among our primary trading partners," Bayramov concluded.

"During the meeting, we discussed numerous projects between our countries in many economic spheres and we had an opportunity to exchange views on new projects. We believe that soon we will witness announcements that may lead to several new and very serious results," Bayramov added.

To note, the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was held in Baku.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of trilateral regional cooperation taking place in the region and the world and of mutual interest, the venue of the next meeting was determined and the Baku Declaration was adopted.

