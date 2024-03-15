Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Georgian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, Trend reports.

During the discussion, the sides discussed topics related to Azerbaijan and Georgia's present bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.



The sides noted that the continuous development of friendship and good neighborliness relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia will help regional cooperation, as well as the relevance of high-level contacts and political consultation mechanisms in this regard.



The sides emphasized the importance of leveraging the existing economic cooperation potential and successfully implementing joint projects, as well as the importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, reconstruction and construction works, as well as Azerbaijan's peace initiatives. He stated that the resolution of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict creates favorable conditions for strengthening regional cooperation. At the same time, it was highlighted that the difficulties of the peace process, particularly the projection of numerous countries' political agendas in the region, harmed the peace effort.

Minister Ilia Darchiashvili expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for successfully organizing the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, noting that Georgia is interested in further developing regional cooperation under this format.



During the meeting, the sides also discussed other subjects of mutual interest.

