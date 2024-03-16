Georgia's PM arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Premier at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Georgia was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze and other officials.