XI Global Baku Forum's last day to include four panel sessions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Today is the last day of the XI Global Baku Forum on "Fixing a Fractured World," Trend reports.

Four-panel sessions will be held on the last day of the forum: "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood," "Building Resilience to Global Challenges: Combating Inequality, Resource Scarcity, and Migration," "Artificial Intelligence, Drones, and the New Security Paradigm in the Era of Cyber Warfare," and "Youth Speak, We Listen".

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building stability in a fragmented world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security.

Meanwhile, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.

