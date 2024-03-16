Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported each other`s sovereignty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported each other`s sovereignty, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze after the one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

“We have always made statements supporting each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and supported each other during voting in relevant international organizations. Subsequently, this support will continue,” the head of state emphasized.