Azerbaijani President's assistant meets with China's Vice minister of ecology and environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with the China's Vice minister of ecology and environment Zhao Yingmin, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote in his X page, Trend reports.

He noted that they had broad discussions on upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan, climate justice, common but differentiated responsibilities concept, and views of Global South with regard to climate action and green transition.

"Cooperation with Chinese companies in the green transition agenda of Azerbaijan was highly appreciated", Hajiyev wrote.